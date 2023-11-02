9 Guardians Who Won't Return in 2024
Cleveland needs to re-tool after a disappointing 2023 campaign, which means these guys have to go.
By Tyler Maher
9. James Karinchak
Karinchak did not have a good year in 2023, and his regression definitely played a significant role in Cleveland's struggles. His ERA nearly doubled from 2.08 to 4.15 as many of his peripherals regressed. Despite pitching the same number of innings (39) as 2022, he finished with more hits, walks and home runs as well as fewer strikeouts, resulting in an unsightly 4.97 FIP and 1.36 WHIP (both career-worsts).
The Guardians can't afford a repeat of that performance in 2024, so this winter is a good team to move on from the 28-year-old. Whether they include him in a trade package or DFA him, Karinchak needs to go.
The five-year veteran has now finished with an ERA over four in two of the last three seasons, so his struggles weren't just isolated to 2023. He's also entering his first year of arbitration, which means he's likely due for a raise.
Cleveland should send him elsewhere before he gets too expensive and the front office is stuck overpaying for a middling reliever.
