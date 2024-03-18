Akron 2024 March Madness Schedule, Next Opponent and History
Everything you need to know about the Akron Zips men's basketball team at the 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament, including schedule, next opponent and history.
The Akron men's basketball team is officially headed back to the NCAA Tournament after an impressive 2023-24 season that saw them capture the MAC title.
Now the Zips will gear up for their second March Madness under head coach John Groce and hope to make a deeper run than last tourney.
Fans in and out of Ohio are amped up to watch Akron seek glory in this year's tournament. Here's everything you need to know about this squad heading into March Madness 2024.
What Seed is Akron in March Madness 2024?
The Akron men's basketball team has been tabbed as the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region for the 2024 NCAA Tournament. They earned an automatic March Madness bid after winning the MAC Tournament on Saturday, defeating Kent State 62-61.
The last time the Zips made the NCAA tourney was for the 2021-22 campaign. They were given the No. 13 seed in the East Region and faced No. 4 seed UCLA. The Bruins won that contest 57-53.
Who is Akron Playing in the NCAA Tournament Next?
The 13-seed Akron Zips will face the 3-seed Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. This Midwest Region clash is set to take place on Thursday, March 21 at 1:30 p.m. ET. PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, will host this matchup, which is being aired nationally on TNT.
Creighton finished the regular season with a 23-9 record, ranking second in the Big East. They then were upset 78-73 in the second round of the Big East Tournament by Providence.
The Bluejays are paced by leading scorer/rebounder Baylor Scheierman (18.4 PPG/9/0 RPG) and top assist man Trey Alexander (4.8 APG).
If Akron beats Creighton, the Zips would then face the winner of the Midwest Region's 6 (South Carolina) vs. 11 (Oregon) matchup in the next round of the NCAA Tournament.
Akron Zips Men's March Madness Schedule 2024
Round
Date/Time
Opponent
First Round
March 21, 1:30 p.m. ET
No. 3 Creighton
Second Round
March 23/24
TBD
Sweet 16
March 28-29
TBD
Elite
March 30/31
TBD
Final Four
April 6
TBD
Championship
April 8
TBD
Akron Zips Men's March Madness History
The Akron men's college basketball program has made it to the NCAA Tournament six times in the school's history, including the 2023-24 campaign. Unfortunately, the Zips have never recorded a win in March Madness in their history, going 0-5 in their first games of the tourney.
Akron's first Division I NCAA Tournament appearance was in 1986 with famed coach Bob Huggins in charge. The Zips then broke their March Madness drought of 23 years in 2009 by returning to the Big Dance under head coach Keith Damrot, who then led his team to two more tourney trips (2011, 2013) before ultimately departing the school in 2017.
This year marks now-HC John Groce's second tournament appearance with Akron after previously making it in 2022.
Year
Finish
1986
Eliminated First Round
2009
Eliminated First Round
2011
Eliminated First Round
2013
Eliminated Second Round
2022
Eliminated Second Round
2024
TBD
While competing in the DIvision II NCAA Tournament, Akron recorded four Final Four trips (1964, 1966, 1972, 1975) and was a championship runner-up twice (1964, 1972).
What is Akron University's Mascot?
The mascot of Akron's athletics programs is Zippy, a female kangaroo who made her first appearance in 1953. The school adopted the Zips nickname to pay homage to the BF Goodrich Company, a famous car tire brand founded in Akron.
