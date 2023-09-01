All 34 Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterbacks Since 1999, Ranked Worst to Best
The good, the bad and the ugly all show up on the rankings of all 34 quarterbacks to have started a game for the Cleveland Browns since the franchise returned for the 1999 season.
5. Jacoby Brissett
Because the 2022 season was a disappointing one for Browns fans, it can be easy to overlook that Jacoby Brissett actually had a solid year.
Easily our most successful attempt at starting a former Tom Brady backup, Brissett had a passer rating of 88.9 (20th among 33 qualifying QBs) and threw for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns to 6 picks in 11 starts while also adding 238 yards and 2 scores with his legs.
Not all-timer numbers by any stretch, and disappointing because Browns fans were hoping for a much bigger year even while waiting for Deshaun Watson to make his debut. But those are absolutely fine numbers relative to most of the players on this list.
4. Josh McCown
Josh McCown is not only the best McCown on this list, but one of the best players on the list overall.
One of the final stops on his league-wide 9-team tour, Cleveland had McCown starts 8 games in 2015 and another 3 in 2016.
He only won 1 of those 11 games, but he had some really strong showings along the way. Despite facing constant pressure (he was sacked 41 times), McCown threw for 3,209 yards with 18 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions, for per-game averages of 246.8 yards, 1.4 TDs and 0.8 picks. Plus he added almost 10 yards per game rushing.
Again these are not game-winning numbers, but there haven't been many Browns QBs capable of being a playmaker like McCown without also having the downside of horrific interception rates.
3. Kelly Holcomb
There were 44 quarterbacks to record at least 400 pass attempts between the 2002 and 2004 seasons (the years Kelly Holcomb played in Cleveland).
Holcomb's passer rating of 82.4 was above average, ranking No. 20 in that group and beating out veteran names like Kurt Warner, Jeff Garcia, Jake Plummer and Mark Brunell.
Holcomb didn't get a ton of chances while playing behind Tim Couch, but he showed serious flashes when he did get on the field.
Holcomb's two starts in 2002 saw him throw for a combined 524 yards with 5 touchdowns and no picks. Those games resulted in a 20-7 victory and a 40-39 shootout loss. He even started in the playoffs that year, throwing for 429 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 pick in a 36-33 loss to the Steelers that can absolutely not be blamed on him.
It was downhill from there, especially when he got an extended look as a starter in 2003, but that was a tough team for any quarterback to look good on. A high peak and solid overall numbers more than warrant this ranking for Holcomb.