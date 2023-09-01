All 34 Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterbacks Since 1999, Ranked Worst to Best
The good, the bad and the ugly all show up on the rankings of all 34 quarterbacks to have started a game for the Cleveland Browns since the franchise returned for the 1999 season.
23. Brady Quinn
A first-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, Brady Quinn had a benefit that not all young Browns QBs got. He was actually brought along slowly, not forced into a starting role right from the start.
Of course, by the time he did end up starting it was clear he was never going to be ready for the job.
Quinn made three starts in his sophomore season, completing 50.6% of his passes with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Things stayed about the same from there, going 2-7 across nine starts in his second season while completing 53.4% of his passes with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.
Quinn wasn’t a total failure, but that kind of production in his third year as a pro made it clear that a future as a starting NFL quarterback wasn’t in the cards for the Notre Dame alum.
22. Charlie Frye
Charlie Frye was good enough to stick around and make 19 starts over his three-year tenure with the Browns (more than anyone ranked behind him on the list so far), but that doesn’t mean he was actually good.
His 6-13 record is actually pretty decent for a Browns QB of the era though, and a 62.4% completion percentage is better than a lot of the guys we’ve looked at.
Still, even when adjusting for the era, throwing 23 interceptions to just 14 touchdowns is really rough. As is never averaging even 200 yards per game for a season.
21. Brandon Weeden
Who could have predicted that a 28-year-old rookie QB wouldn't work out?
Weeden was a grown man playing against a mix of teenagers and early-20-somethings in college, so of course he looked like a decent prospect.
But predictably, a rookie that old didn’t have much room to grow through his career.
Weeden led the browns to a 5-15 record over his 20 starts in two seasons, though admittedly his play was far from the sole cause.
He had a nearly 1-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio (23 TDs to 26 picks), and he averaged 222.4 yards per game, keeping a passer rating north of 70 each season.
I'm not going to dock him points for being over-drafted, but nothing about his play in the pros ever stood out as special.