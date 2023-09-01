All 34 Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterbacks Since 1999, Ranked Worst to Best
The good, the bad and the ugly all show up on the rankings of all 34 quarterbacks to have started a game for the Cleveland Browns since the franchise returned for the 1999 season.
14. Jeff Garcia
When the Browns landed a two-time Pro Bowl QB, expectations were pretty high. Everybody was ready to move on from the Tim Couch era, and Garcia was going to let us do just that.
But Garcia wasn’t nearly enough.
His 1,726 yards with 10 touchdowns (plus 2 rushing touchdowns) and 9 interceptions brought the Browns to a 3-7 record.
This season included an incredibly low nadir (passer rating of 0 against the Cowboys in his second start) and a very fun peak (a 99-yard touchdown pass to Andre Davis), but overall it was not good.
13. Colt McCoy
Colt McCoy, who has somehow still started games in each of the last five NFL seasons, honestly exceeded expectations as a third-round pick back in 2010.
He made 21 starts in his first two years with the Browns, and while it wasn't pretty it was on par with the performances we were getting from anyone else in that time (I mean, just look one spot ahead for proof of that).
McCoy’s first tow seasons saw him throw for a combined 4,309 yards with 20 touchdowns and 20 picks, completing 58.4% of his 586 pass attempts.
It became clear that he didn't have a long-term future as an NFL starter, but he did enough to springboard himself into a nice long career as a backup.
12. Seneca Wallace
Already a five-year vet with 14 NFL starts to his name when he became a Brown, Seneca Wallace was in and out of the lineup through the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
Brough to Cleveland to reunite with his former coach in Mike Holmgren, injuries both brought Wallace into the lineup (when Delhomme got hurt) and back out of it.
Despite being a capable scrambler, Wallace only contributed with his arm in his four starts in 2010, throwing for a solid 693 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on 63-of-100 passing. The Browns went 1-3 in that stretch though, and an ankle injury forced him out of action.
He found his way back into the starting lineup for the final three games of the 2011 season, doing worse as a passer (53-of-105, 550 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions), but he also added 70 yards on 7 rushes. Unfortunately all three of those games were losses.