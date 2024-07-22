Amari Cooper Facing Steep Fines if Holdout Continues
By Jovan Alford
The pressure is on for the Cleveland Browns and star wide receiver Amari Cooper to agree on a new contract extension with training camp set to start this week.
The veteran wide receiver did not show up to mandatory minicamp last month as he awaits a new deal. The reports out of Cleveland over the last few weeks have said that the two sides want to come to terms on a new deal before camp.
However, with the first practice on Thursday at The Greenbrier Resort, there’s a chance that the star wide receiver might not be in attendance. If Cooper decides to go that route and they can’t get something done, he’ll be subjected to a fine.
But Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Sunday that the two sides should be able to get something done soon as the fine for a missed day of training camp is $40,000.
That’s a steep price; and one that the veteran wideout likely doesn’t want to pay if he doesn’t have to. Cabot added, “I believe both sides want this done and can find a way to make it happen.”
The 30-year-old wide receiver is coming off his second-straight 1,000-yard season with the Browns. Last season, Cooper produced 72 receptions (128 targets) for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.
Even though Cooper didn’t equal his touchdown total from 2021 (9), it was impressive to see the veteran dominate as the Browns had different starting quarterbacks under center.
With the other wide receivers getting paid this offseason, Cooper likely feels he’s due for a pay raise, especially being the Browns’ No. 1 wide receiver. Nonetheless, we’ll be watching to see if the Browns and Cooper’s team can get a deal done before their self-proposed deadline.
