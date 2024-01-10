Amari Cooper Provides Promising Injury Update Ahead of Playoff Game
The Browns will have their No. 1 wide receiver ready to go for Sunday's playoff game.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are getting ready to face the Houston Texans on Saturday in a Super Wild Card weekend game. The last time these two teams played each other, the Browns won 36-22 behind an epic performance from Amari Cooper.
The veteran wide receiver went off a franchise record 11 receptions (15 targets) for 265 yards and two touchdowns. On Wednesday, the Browns received phenomenal news regarding Cooper’s playing status for Saturday’s game, which fans will love to hear.
Browns News: Cooper Is Ready To Play Against Texans
Cooper told reporters on Wednesday that he’s good to go for Saturday’s game and could’ve played last weekend if he had to, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.
The veteran receiver has been dealing with a heel injury that caused him to miss the Browns’ last two games against the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper and tight end David Njoku have been two of Joe Flacco’s favorite targets since he became the starter in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.
In his last four games, the 29-year-old wide receiver produced 25 receptions (42 targets) for 485 yards and three touchdowns, including two stellar games against Chicago (four receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown) and the Texans.
Therefore, one must think that the Texans’ defense will make the necessary adjustments on Saturday to keep Cooper in check. However, for Cleveland to win and advance to the divisional round, the veteran wideout must make his presence felt early and often.
If Browns fans can’t wait for Saturday’s game, they can put a wager on Cooper’s player prop on FanDuel Sportsbook. At FanDuel, new users can deposit $10 and bet $5 on the Browns to defeat the Texans and will get $150 back in bonus bets regardless of the result! It’s a fantastic promo that fans must take advantage of before kickoff this weekend.
More Browns news and analysis:
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER