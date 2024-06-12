Amari Cooper Sends Browns Another Message With Decision on Day 2 of Minicamp
The Cleveland Browns are in the building for mandatory minicamps. This is the final tune-up for the club before things get serious at training camp next month.
The Browns have one of the most talented rosters in the league, led by a stifling defense. Heading into 2024, Cleveland has championship level expectations for themselves but they have some things that need to be cleared up before the start of the season.
The main one involves Amari Cooper, who just sent a message to Cleveland on Day 2 of minicamp.
Browns News: Amari Cooper Is Holding Out For An Extension
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on June 12 that Cooper wasn't present at minicamp. He's currently holding out for an extension.
This wasn't a surprise for head coach Kevin Stefanski on Day 1, as he said both sides were in communication.
In addition, the WR market has completely exploded this offseason. Cooper has seen Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith, and Nico Collins all ink big-time extensions.
He even saw his new teammate Jerry Jeudy get a three-year deal worth up to $58 million.
Cooper is slated to make $20 million this year, which is now tied for 20th among WRs.
Rightfully so, the Alabama product is looking to cash in. Since coming over to Cleveland in 2022, he's racked up 150 receptions (260 targets) for 2,410 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns. Cooper's finished with 1,100 yards in both seasons as well.
The 30-year-old playmaker is certainly the No. 1 receiver for the Dawg Pound so they need to take care of their best pass-catcher before training camp rolls around next month.
