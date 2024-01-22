Andrew Barry Casts Doubt on Joe Flacco's Browns Future
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Barry hints at moving on from Joe Flacco
The Cleveland Browns 2023 season wasn't anything fans could have imagined. The team was ravaged by injuries and ended up being led by 39-year-old Joe Flacco. Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip) were placed on injured reserve.
The Browns ended up pivoting and signing Flacco on Nov. 20. The Delaware product gave the Dawg Pound some juice and they won four of the last five games to end the regular season. Flacco threw for 1,616 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and recorded four games with at least 300 passing yards.
Cleveland ended up falling 45-14 to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. With Andrew Barry's eyes set on the future, Flacco may not have a spot on the Browns team going into 2024. Barry said the Browns "would love to have" the veteran signal-caller back but made an interesting comparison.
Barry compared Flacco's situation to Jacoby Brissett's from last year. Brissett was on Cleveland's roster in 2022 and was a very reliable backup quarterback. It sounded like Barry wanted to bring back the 31-year-old decision maker but he ended up signing a one-year, $10 million deal with $8 million guaranteed to be the Washington Commanders' QB2 in 2023.
Flacco may be following in the same footsteps as Brissett did. The Browns expect quarterback Deshaun Watson to be ready to roll for the 2024 season as he rehabs his shoulder injury.
This season definitely showed the importance of having a capable backup quarterback, but things may be headed in a different direction and that could be without Flacco.
