Baker Mayfield's Post-Browns Tenure Just Got Even More Embarssing
Baker Mayfield’s fall from grace has been quite something. He looked ready to finally have a true breakout season in 2021, and he completely fizzled, leading to his departure from the Browns.
Then things really took a turn for the worse, in incredibly embarrassing fashion. Two teams gave him a shot and cut ties in 2022, and he put together a combined 2-8 record with the Panthers and Rams.
Well now things are getting even more embarrassing for Mayfield.
Mayfield was presumably signed to replace Tom Brady (lol) in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense after the GOAT retired, but through the beginning of training camp, Baker hasn't even secured himself a starting job.
It's not like he's facing stiff competition for the role either. Kyle Trask has completed a grand total of 3 NFL passes (on 9 attempts) in two seasons since being the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Bucs offense has some talent to help a QB look good, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the outside, but realistically this is not a team that stands a real shot of competing this season. And we've seen before that all the talent in the world isn't necessarily enough to support Baker.
With no real hope of making the playoffs, the Bucs may well decide that they'd rather see what they have in the unproven Trask rather than become the fourth team to find out that Baker Mayfield will never live up to the potential that made him a No. 1 overall pick.
We've not seen many first overall quarterbacks gracefully slide into a backup role midway through their career, and this Bucs depth chart could signal the beginning of the end for Mayfield's NFL tenure.
We feel your pain, Bucs fans. Just give a little time and you, too, will be amused by just how poorly Mayfield is playing for other teams. And once your team has moved on, you'll see just how much more success you can have by letting the Mayfield dream go.
Letting Mayfield go has allowed the Browns to blossom into a potential Super Bowl contender, but a little part of every Browns fan is still going to want to keep an eye on what happens to Mayfield for the rest of his career.
