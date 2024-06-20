Best Guardians Prop Bets for Thursday, June 20 vs. Mariners
The Mariners are red-hot right now, but we all saw that didn’t mean much on Wednesday as the Guardians molly-whopped them in an 8-0 win.
Cleveland will have a good chance to win the series today, even against Seattle starting pitcher Luis Castillo because of a few key trends.
If those trends end up happening again, we might as well take a shot at cashing in on them!
Here are the top prop bets you should consider betting on for today’s Guardians vs. Mariners game:
Jose Ramirez Over 0.5 HR (+450)
I don’t need to tell you how good Ramirez has been this season.
He’s on pace to have the best season of his career, and he hasn’t slowed down lately with three multi-hit games over his last four contests.
Ramirez also happens to hit Castillo quite well. In fact, his 3 HRs in 23 at-bats are the most of ANY batter on today’s MLB slate against the starting pitcher they’re matching up with.
Though Castillo has allowed just 11 home runs this season over 15 starts, the odds on this bet make it worth the roll of the dice that the red-hot Ramirez feasts on a pitcher he matches up well against.
Steven Kwan Over 1.5 Hits (+165)
Speaking of players who match up well against Castillo, Kwan is a player you might want to target as well.
He’s 5-for-12 (.417) in his career against Castillo and he’s been exceptional when healthy this season, batting .397 with 73 hits in 45 games!
Kwan is currently riding a 13-game hitting streak during which he’s recorded multiple hits on eight occasions.
That makes this a bet worth your while considering you can get this wager at plus-odds.
Logan Allen Over 15.5 Pitching Outs (-110)
The Mariners have had a woeful offense this season.
They’re: 30th in hits per game (7.16), 30th in strikeouts per game (10.11) and 25th in runs per game (3.89).
That means you could target several different Logan Allen props and have good reason to do so.
But the odds on his pitching odds are the best bang for your buck, and it lines up with his recent success.
Since the beginning of May, Allen has thrown for at least 5 ⅔ innings in five of his eight starts.
In his only matchup with Seattle this season on April 3, he threw 6 ⅔ innings as Cleveland rolled to an 8-0 win.
Don’t be surprised if he finds similar success again.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
