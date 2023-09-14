5 Biggest Browns Storylines to Watch Against Steelers in Week 2
- Is Deshaun Watson for real?
- Jim Schwartz might destroy the Steelers locker room from the inside out
- Does Dawand Jones even want to make his first start?
- The Browns can make history with a win
- Cleveland is getting way more respect than we're used to
I know a Browns Monday Night Football game doesn't need much help to build the hype for Cleveland fans. And I know that's doubly true when we're up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
And you add in the fact that we just blew out the Cincinnati Bengals and might legitimately be the best team in the AFC North?
Well let's just say it's going to be tough to get anything done at work on Monday.
But the interesting storylines in this game go well beyond all that surface-level intrigue. Just one week into the season there are still a ton of mysteries and question marks, and the Steelers' ridiculous locker room drama adds a fun wrinkle into all of it.
Here are the top five storylines Browns fans need to know ahead of our Week 2 meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.
Browns vs. Steelers Week 2: Biggest Storylines for Monday Night Football
Is Deshaun Watson for Real?
Deshaun Watson was one of the Browns' biggest question marks heading into the season.
The NFL's leading passer in 2020, he returned late in 2022 and looked firmly average. How much of that was rust? Distraction? Lack of time to develop chemistry with the offense?
It shouldn't take us too long to get some answers to those questions in 2023, but ultimately the Cincinnati Bengals weren't even good enough to get much info from in Week 1. That game got out of hand quick, and we didn't really need to throw the ball as much as we may have in a typical game.
That meant only getting to see 29 pass attempts from Watson. His numbers through the air were middling, and the eye test was a mixed bag, though he did contribute nicely with his legs.
We'll get to see Watson cook a bit more this week (though I wouldn't hate another blowout that leaves us running the clock down for most of the second half), and that should help fans figure out which version of Watson we can expect to have on the field for the rest of 2023.