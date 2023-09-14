5 Biggest Browns Storylines to Watch Against Steelers in Week 2
- Is Deshaun Watson for real?
- Jim Schwartz might destroy the Steelers locker room from the inside out
- Does Dawand Jones even want to make his first start?
- The Browns can make history with a win
- Cleveland is getting way more respect than we're used to
Welcome to the NFL Dawand Jones...
Making your first ever NFL start? That's going to be one of the biggest moments in your life.
Making your first ever NFL start against a former Defensive Player of the Year and one of the NFL's best pass-rushers? It might take a few years before that big moment is a fond memory.
I was wrong, and Dawand Jones will absolutely get the start at right tackle in the absence of Jack Conklin.
These storylines can't all be working in the Browns favor though, and while I absolutely love Jones as a prospect (I think he's easily going to become a long-term starter on this O-line), Jones getting the start on Monday is not good for Cleveland.
Hate the Steelers all you want, but I know you're not going to deny that T.J. Watt is an absolute menace. This guy makes very good offensive linemen look very bad. He makes seasoned vets look like rookies. He makes rookies look like they don't belong in the NFL.
The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year was one of the few Steelers in peak form in Week 1, racking up a league-high 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. Brock Purdy only dropped back to pass 32 times, and Watt either sacked him or knocked him down on 8 of them.
Watt played entirely on the left side in Week 1 (as he usually does), and that means Jones will have to deal with him all game. Ouch.