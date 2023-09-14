5 Biggest Browns Storylines to Watch Against Steelers in Week 2
- Is Deshaun Watson for real?
- Jim Schwartz might destroy the Steelers locker room from the inside out
- Does Dawand Jones even want to make his first start?
- The Browns can make history with a win
- Cleveland is getting way more respect than we're used to
Betting Odds That Only Happen Once in Every 10 Blue Moons
I was going to say the Browns are only road favorites over the Steelers once in a Blue Moon, but then I looked up how often that actually happens. So to be more accurate, because I owe you accuracy in my analysis, the Browns have been road favorites over the Steelers once in 10 Blue Moons since returning to the NFL in 1999.
The Browns have played on the road in Pittsburgh 25 times since re-joining the NFL. There have been 10 Blue Moons in that time. The Browns have been favored to win on the road in Pittsburgh once in that time.
Hopefully this won't be the last time it happens for another 10 Blue Moons either, because according to In-The-Sky.org, which can apparently project Blue Moons all the way into the 2200s, that would mean it wouldn't happen again until 2048.
Seriously though, being a road underdog in the NFL is hard. Depending on who you ask, home-field advantage is typically said to have about a 3-point affect on spreads. So you'd really need to be something like 4.5-point favorites over an opponent on a neutral site (or touchdown-plus favorites if you were playing at home) to be a road favorite.
Oddsmakers don't project the Browns to destroy the Steelers or anything (but they also didn't project us to beat the Bengals at all, so...), but being projected to get the upset in Pittsburgh is a big deal.
And if you have any reservations about betting into a rare line like that, FanDuel's $200 guaranteed bonus offer makes it a lot easier. If you sign up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below and bet at least $5 on the game, you'll get a guaranteed $200 bonus, whether your bet wins or not. If you lose you get the full $200 bonus, and if you win then you get all your usual cash winnings PLUS the $200 bonus.
I don't like having to inform you that the Browns lost the last time they were road favorites in Pittsburgh, but if you use FanDuel Sportsbook's offer you'll cash in for $200 even if history repeats itself. Just make sure to unlock the offer before it expires.