3 Biggest Weaknesses the Cavaliers Still Need to Address for 2023-24
The three biggest weaknesses that the Cleveland Cavaliers still need to address for the 2023-24 NBA season.
The 2023-24 NBA season grows closer with each passing day, signalling the end of a basketball-less summer.
The Cavaliers are one team that can't wait for the new campaign to begin. The city of Cleveland is buzzing after the Cavs returned to the playoffs last season and even though they didn't go on a deep run, that isn't stopping the fans from having high hopes for the upcoming year.
Still, the Cavaliers are far from perfect and have weaknesses that must be addressed if they hope another step forward. Their +3000 odds to win the 2024 NBA Championship rank 12th-best on DraftKings Sportsbook, highlighting room for improvement.
Here are the three biggest weaknesses that the Cavaliers must address for the upcoming NBA season.
Cavaliers Biggest Weaknesses
1. Bench Scoring
While having a strong starting lineup is key to being a top NBA team, bench scoring is also important. After all, teams need players they can trust to give them a boost when the superstars aren't having much luck.
The Cavaliers' lack of bench scoring last year prevented them from having a better record. They only received 28.7 PPG off the bench (No. 28 in NBA) on 44.7% shooting (No. 27).
Addressing the bench should've been a key priority this offseason, but general manager Mike Gansey failed in that regard. Caris LeVert is the only bench player I'd trust since Damian Jones, Georges Niang, and Ty Jerome won't exactly light it up off the bench.
Even Isaac Okoro — a former top-five selection — can't be trusted for offense after only averaging 4.7 field-goal attempts per game in his third NBA campaign.
If Gansey doesn't add a sparkplug or two to come off the bench before the trade deadline, it's tough to imagine the Cavaliers going deep next postseason.