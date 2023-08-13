3 Biggest Weaknesses the Cavaliers Still Need to Address for 2023-24
The three biggest weaknesses that the Cleveland Cavaliers still need to address for the 2023-24 NBA season.
3. Unreliable Three-Point Shooting
A lack of three-point success was a key reason behind the Cavaliers' first-round postseason elimination.
Cleveland went from hitting 36.7% of its three-point attempts during the regular season (No. 12) to only having a 32.7% success rate in the playoffs. Considering how their four postseason losses came by an average of 11 points, it isn't hard to see how better three-point shooting could've led to a different outcoming.
An unreliable perimeter offense is detrimental in today's NBA, especially if the Cavs want to prove that last year's postseason appearance wasn't a fluke.
Much to the fanbase's dismay, Gansey didn't exactly do much to address this glaring weakness. While he did acquire Max Strus through a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat, the 27-year-old only shot 35.0% from three-point range last season, which dropped to 31.9% in the playoffs.
The Cavaliers can win games with their sheer size, but there's going to come a point where the lack of three-point success can't be ignored. It's in management's best interest to address this need sooner to prevent a scramble closer to February's trade deadline.
