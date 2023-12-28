Breaking Down the Browns' Playoff-Clinching Scenarios in Week 17
The Browns can clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2020 heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Jets.
By Joe Summers
The Browns have three straight wins behind a resurgent Joe Flacco and sit with the inside track to the No. 5 seed in the AFC.
Cleveland takes on the Jets on Thursday Night Football with the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2020 with a victory.
It's an exciting time for Browns fans and it looks like this team could do some damage in the postseason. Let's take a look at their clinching scenarios below.
How the Browns Can Clinch a Playoff Spot
Sitting with a 99% chance to make the playoffs, this is pretty much a done deal. That being said, Cleveland can punch its ticket with a win.
Outside of a victory, there are five other games Browns fans can pay attention to. With just one of the above conditions happening, Cleveland will get to the postseason.
Given the current landscape of the AFC, it's easy to imagine the Browns picking up at least one victory. Flacco is playing inspired ball, Amari Cooper looks like the conference's best wide receiver this side of Tyreek Hill and the defense features the betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.
This could be an incredible few weeks for Cleveland and celebrations could start as soon as today. Cooper is reportedly questionable to play and we'll keep you updated on his status, though regardless, it looks like the Browns will soon seal their playoff berth.
