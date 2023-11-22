Browns 2023 Schedule: Predicting the Score of Every Remaining Game
Find out what the Browns' final record will be in 2023
Week 13: Cleveland Browns @ LA Rams - Dec. 3rd
The Rams have been one of the more disappointing teams this season. Despite possessing a plethora of talent and playmakers on both sides of the ball, Sean McVay's crew hasn't been above the .500 mark since the first week of the season, doing their best to merely tread water since then.
Nevertheless, I'm not too worried about this matchup. For starters, it isn't like LA is beating good teams this season. Its four victories include two wins against the Seattle Seahawks, one against the Indianapolis Colts and another over the Arizona Cardinals -- hardly the the who's who of the league.
Secondly, the Rams' offense has been extremely underwhelming, averaging just 14.3 points over the last four games. On the flip side, they're allowing 25.8 PPG during that span.
With the way the Browns' defense has performed, Los Angeles' attack won't have a big margin for error. Cleveland averages the most takeaways on the road, which doesn't bode well for a Rams team that's turned the ball over at least once in seven of their last eight outings.
Score Prediction: Browns 23, Rams 14
Record: 9-3