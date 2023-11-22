Browns 2023 Schedule: Predicting the Score of Every Remaining Game
Find out what the Browns' final record will be in 2023
Week 15: Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns - Dec. 17th
Upsets are a part of sports, but I don't plan on seeing one in this game
The Chicago Bears are currently one of the NFL's worst teams and rightfully so. As of Week 12, the Bears own the league's fourth-worst scoring defense and eighth-worst scoring margin while being tied for the fifth-most turnovers. Considering how they face the high-flying Detroit Lions one week before this matchup, Chicago's numbers could look even worse.
The Bears also haven't beaten a .500 or better team all season, so I'm not really concerned about the Browns coming up short. It also helps that Chicago is an abysmal 1-5 on the road so far this year, surrendering 28.8 PPG along the way — fifth-most among all 32 teams.
Justin Fields and the Bears' offense will continue what they do — find a way to disappoint — and Cleveland's defenders will be there to eat them alive.
Let's just chalk this up to a blowout win before the Browns easily move on to their next opponent.
Score Prediction: Browns 27, Bears 10
Record: 11-3