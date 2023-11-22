Browns 2023 Schedule: Predicting the Score of Every Remaining Game
Find out what the Browns' final record will be in 2023
Week 16: Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans - Dec. 24th
I will admit that this matchup concerns me the most compared to the rest of Cleveland's schedule.
The Texans look more and more like one of the AFC's better teams with each passing week. A lot of that success has to do with rookie QB C.J. Stroud, who's having an MVP-quality campaign. This year's second-overall pick has racked up nearly 3,000 passing yards with 17 TDs (to 5 INTs) in his first 10 starts.
Yes, the Browns have one of the league's best defenses, but that doesn't always seem the case away from home. On top of surrendering 169.1 total yards more per away game, Cleveland also gives up 29.8 PPG on the road (4th-most) compared to 10.2 PPG at home (fewest in NFL).
On top of that, Houston hasn't lost at NRG Stadium since Week 2, racking up 4 consecutive home wins while outscoring the competition by an average of 9.5 points.
I'm not saying that the Browns will get blown out (because they shouldn't), but it's going to be hard to beat the Texans if this game turns into a shootout. Dorian Thompson-Robinson must show a lot of improvement over the next few weeks to change my prediction.
For now, don't be shocked if Cleveland loses in Houston.
Score Prediction: Texans 28, Browns 24
Record: 11-4