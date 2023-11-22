Browns 2023 Schedule: Predicting the Score of Every Remaining Game
Find out what the Browns' final record will be in 2023
Week 17: New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns - Dec. 28th
After their Christmas Eve clash, the Browns have a quick turnaround in the form of a home date with the New York Jets just four days later.
Fortunately, it's the Jets, so I'm not that concerned.
After all, this is an organization so desperate that it's now turning to Tim Boyle — who's 0-3 with a 50.9 passer rating in 3 career starts — as their starting quarterback. Sure, Aaron Rodgers hopes to be back under center by mid-December, but excuse me if I don't have a ton of faith in a 40-year-old recovering from an Achilles tear that quickly.
With the way things are playing out, this will be another easy win for Cleveland. New York just can't score the football, averaging only 9.3 PPG since Week 9 while being held to 13 or fewer points in six of its first 12 games.
The Jets can't defend the run either, allowing 130+ rushing yards in all but 3 games thus far. In other words, I expect the Browns' backfield to run all over them.
Score Prediction: Browns 24, Jets 10
Record: 12-4