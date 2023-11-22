Browns 2023 Schedule: Predicting the Score of Every Remaining Game
Find out what the Browns' final record will be in 2023
Week 18: Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals - Jan. 7th
Cleveland's regular season ends the same way that it began — with an AFC North showdown against the rival Cincinnati Bengals.
In case you forgot, the Browns leveled the Bengals in Week 1, holding Cincinnati to 142 total yards in a 24-3 victory at home. Although Cincy has home-field advantage this time around, I'm confident that Stefanski & Co. can pick up their 13th victory here.
The biggest difference this time around is that the Bengals won't have Joe Burrow due to a season-ending wrist injury. But even then, it isn't like Burrow's presence would've made a difference seeing as how Cincinnati is 1-5 against Cleveland with him under center.
Oh yeah, did I mention that the Bengals are 2-5 in seven games without Burrow since he was drafted first overall in 2020?
With the way that the Baltimore Ravens have been playing, chances are the Browns will need to win this came to clinch the AFC North crown and, potentially, the AFC's top seed (depending on how the Chiefs fare down the stretch). Motivation is one hell of a drug, and I could see Cleveland using that to its advantage on the road.
Considering that they also have nine wins in their last 11 clashes with the Bengals, the Browns should enter the postseason with a ton of momentum on their side.
Score Prediction: Browns 24, Bengals 13
Record: 13-4
Looking to bet on the Browns down the stretch? Make sure to do it at DraftKings Sportsbook. They're offering new users $150 in instant bonus bets for simply signing up through the link below and placing an initial wager of just $5. That's one heck of a deal, but it won't last long, so make sure you claim it now!
In other Browns news: