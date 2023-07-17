Browns 2023 Training Camp Dates and Locations for Every Practice
Cleveland Browns training camp is about to kick off, but fans will have to wait a bit before any practices are open to the public.
The 2023 NFL offseason is nearly over, and that means training camp is right around the corner. These early practices will give Cleveland Browns veterans a chance to develop chemistry, while newcomers look to show off what they can do.
Fortunately for fans, we'll be able to watch the preseason action unfold in-person at several open practices throughout the lead up to the regular season.
With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the Browns' 2023 training camp schedule.
Which Browns Training Camp 2023 Practices Are Open to the Public?
The Browns are hosting eight open practices for fans during 2023 training camp, starting on Aug. 1. These special days will be free to attend, and the team will have various entertainment and food vendors on site.
Further adding to the experience, Cleveland is putting on unique theme days for every practice that's open to fans. These range from throwback to superheroes, giving people of all ages something extra fun to look forward to.
The eight days fans will be able attend Browns 2023 training camp practices are: Aug. 1, Aug. 6, Aug. 7, Aug. 9, Aug. 20, Aug. 22, Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.
Check out the schedule and themes below:
Date
Special Theme
Location
Time
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Youth Football/Flag Football
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
2 p.m. ET
Sunday, Aug. 6
Throwback
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
2 p.m. ET
Monday, Aug. 7
Superheroes
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
2 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Stay in the Game
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
2 p.m. ET
Sunday, Aug. 20
Browns Backers
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
2 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Military Appreciation
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
1:25 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Barks & Bites
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
1:25 p.m. ET
Thursday, Aug. 24
Browns Give Back
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
11:30 a.m. ET
When Does Browns Training Camp Start? Full Schedule of 2023 Dates and Locations
Since the Browns are participating in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game, their preseason prep will start earlier than most teams. Cleveland's opening porition of training camp is taking place from July 22-30 and will be held at The Greebrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
Dates
Event
Location
July 22-30
Closed Practices
White Sulphur Springs, WV
The second stage of camp starts Aug. 1 in Cleveland and officially concludes on Aug. 26, with eight open practices sprinkled in. None of the West Virginia sessions will be open to the public.
Cleveland will have 10 training camp practices -- including two held in tandem with Philadelphia Eagles -- and play in four preseason games between Aug. 1 and Aug. 26. This gives the team over three weeks to fine-tune its roster ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.
Date
Event
Location
Time
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Open Practice
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
2 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Aug. 2
No Practice
-
-
Thursday, Aug. 3
Hall of Fame Game
Canton, OH
8 p.m. ET
Friday, Aug. 4
No Practice
-
-
Saturday, Aug. 5
No Practice
-
-
Sunday, Aug. 6
Open Practice
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
2 p.m. ET
Monday, Aug. 7
Open Practice
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
2 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Aug. 8
No Practice
-
-
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Open Practice
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
2 p.m. ET
Thursday, Aug. 10
No Practice
-
-
Friday, Aug. 11
Preseason Game vs Commanders
Cleveland Browns Stadium
7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug. 12
No Practice
-
-
Sunday, Aug. 13
No Practice
-
-
Monday, Aug. 14
Joint Eagles Practice
Philadelphia, PA
-
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Joint Eagles Practice
Philadelphia, PA
-
Wednesday, Aug. 16
No Practice
-
-
Thursday, Aug. 17
Preseason Game at Eagles
Philadelphia, PA
7:30 p.m. ET
Friday, Aug. 18
No Practice
-
-
Saturday, Aug. 19
No Practice
-
-
Sunday, Aug. 20
Open Practice
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
2 p.m. ET
Monday, Aug. 21
No Practice
-
-
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Open Practice
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
1:25 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Open Practice
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
1:25 p.m. ET
Thursday, Aug. 24
Open Practice
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
11:30 a.m. ET
Friday, Aug. 25
No Practice
-
-
Saturday, Aug 26
Preseason Game at Chiefs
Kansas City, MO
1 p.m. ET
Though the regular season is weeks away, Browns fan can start winning right now, thanks to DraftKings. New users who sign up and bet $5 on any Cleveland team will instantly get $150 back in bonus bets!