Browns' 3 Biggest Priorities After 2024 Minicamp
2. Make sure Jameis Winston has enough time with the starters...
This may seem like a little bit of a hot take, but if the last two years have shown us anything, it's that the Cleveland Browns need to be overly prepared in case Deshaun Watson doesn't play much this coming season. Getting and keeping Watson fully healthy will be an obvious priority for this franchise, but so will making sure Jameis Winston gets enough reps with the starters over the course of training camp and preseason games.
Winston, along with all the rest of us, just saw Joe Flacco win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award with Cleveland last year. This team undoubtedly is good enough to win games with Winston playing quarterback if need be, but the Browns have the benefit of planning ahead of time this time around.
Watson is clearly the team's "Plan A" at the quarterback position, but they put too many eggs in that basket last year when they traded away Joshua Dobbs before the start of the regular season and pinned themselves into a corner with a bad backup QB situation. Until Flacco came along, that is.
How will Kevin Stefanski split up the reps as the Browns get underway with training camp? This is a really tricky situation overall because it's also not like Deshaun Watson doesn't need the reps. He has only played 12 regular season games since 2020.
This is a delicate situation and having a precise plan in place before the team even takes the field for training camp needs to be a high priority.