Browns' 3 Keys to Beating Titans in Week 3
This hasn't been the start to the season Cleveland Browns fans were hoping for — either in going 1-1 or in losing their biggest offensive start to a devastating injury.
But this is still one of the most promising Browns teams in years, and things will start to feel very different if we move to 2-1 in Week 3. A matchup with the Tennessee Titans also makes that a very realistic goal.
This isn't a gimme though, and here are three keys to the Browns getting back over .500 on Sunday.
1. Establish Jerome Ford
Losing Nick Chubb is really crushing to this offense, especially with Deshaun Watson not playing like we had hoped so far. Signing Kareem Hunt isn't going to move the needle this week, and that means we need Jerome Ford to do his best Chubb impression.
Watson has proven that he can't carry this offense on his shoulders. He needs the running game to continue firing on all cylinders to ease that burden.
The Titans are tied for the No. 4 rushing defense in the NFL (in yards per game), and Pro Football Focus ranks them No. 11 against the run. They're a tough test, for sure, but even without Chubb Cleveland has one of the most dangerous run games around.
This offensive line could make just about any running back look good, but Ford certainly went above and beyond on Monday when he racked up 106 yards on 16 carries. We'll need more of that on Sunday.