3 Studs (& 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 9 win vs. Cardinals
Which Cleveland Browns stood out the most in the team's shutout win in Week 9?
Stud: Dalvin Tomlinson, DL
We will give more collective praise to the defensive line in a moment, but how about the game played by defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson? Tomlinson has really been turning it up as of late, but this might have been his best game with the Browns so far.
Tomlinson finished with 4 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3.0 tackles for loss and 3 QB hits, stuffing the box score with an incredible all-around performance.
With 2.5 sacks in one game, Tomlinson almost matched the most sacks he's ever had in a single season (3.5). He's typically known for being more of a run stuffer on the interior defensive line, but in this game, he was disruptive no matter what the Cardinals were calling.