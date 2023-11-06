3 Studs (& 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 9 win vs. Cardinals
Which Cleveland Browns stood out the most in the team's shutout win in Week 9?
Dud: Cleveland's Running Game
Cleveland's running game was a dud on Sunday, even with Jerome Ford active and back in the fold. Excluding Watson's 22 rushing yards, Browns running backs posted the following numbers on Sunday:
- 37 carries
- 97 yards
- 2.45 yards per carry
Ultimately, that's simply not the type of production you can really rely on weekly in the NFL. Cleveland's had some good weeks running the ball and perhaps needs to stick more with what we saw against the Seahawks last week, when Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. got the bulk of the carries and performed well.
We'll see if any adjustments are made in the near future.