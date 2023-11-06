3 Studs (& 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 9 win vs. Cardinals
Which Cleveland Browns stood out the most in the team's shutout win in Week 9?
Dud: Elijah Moore, WR
Should we just reset our expectations for Elijah Moore at this point?
It might be time to stop expecting him to really do much of anything on a weekly basis. Throughout the course of the offseason, it seemed like Moore had rediscovered the trajectory he was on as a rookie with the New York Jets, but this season has been awful for him.
He had just 2 receptions for 14 yards in this game, and it's really just been that kind of a season for him. He was averaging just 9.5 yards per reception going into this game and failed to improve on that number at all.
Considering what Cleveland gave up to get him (and certainly with the hype he received in the offseason), you expected Moore to make a much bigger impact on the offense, but we just haven't seen that.