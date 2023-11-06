3 Studs (& 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 9 win vs. Cardinals
Which Cleveland Browns stood out the most in the team's shutout win in Week 9?
Stud: Cleveland's Defense
The Cardinals are obviously getting ready to welcome Kyler Murray back into the fold in the near future (likely next week), but they just flat-out benched Joshua Dobbs, traded him to the Minnesota Vikings and threw Clayton Tune into the starting lineup haphazardly.
Not surprisingly, Arizona was appropriately disciplined for this roster malpractice. Let's just run through some of the numbers:
- 58 total yards of offense
- 6 offensive first downs (1 by penalty)
- 1-for-12 on 3rd down
- 0 points scored
- 0.6 yards per pass
- 3 turnovers
- 7 sacks
- 2 INTs
How much more needs to be said? Tune was a disaster against Cleveland's elite defense, and the Cardinals got what they deserved -- another loss.
