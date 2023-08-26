9 Browns Who Will Be Cut by Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Cutting from 90 to 53 means making some very hard personnel decisions in Cleveland.
3. Drew Forbes
You could tell me that I have to replace Drew Forbes on this list with Michael Dunn and I wouldn't argue with you too hard, because they're pretty close in my books and the reasoning that we're keeping just one of them remains for either.
Let's start with the givens on the interior o-line: Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio have roster spots. I think we carry six interior o-linemen, so that leaves three reserve spots.
I'm giving one to Nick Harris: after struggling when he saw the field as a rookine in 2020, he looked very solid in 2021. He missed the 2022 season due to injury, but a strong preseason has made it clear that he's all the way back. Plus he has the versatility to play guard or center.
Next, I think sixth-round pick Luke Wypler makes the 53-man roster. By "official" positions that might look like it's giving us three centers with Pocic and Harris, but Harris has C/G versatility, and Wypler did play about 15% of his preseason snaps at guard as well. So I'm not going to get too hung up on positional labels there.
That leaves one spot between Forbes and Dunn. The two have played similarly well in the preseason, but I give the edge to Dunn for his versatility (started his Browns career at tackle) and for having a bigger sample of playing time over his NFL career. Again, I wouldn't be all that shocked if Dunn does end up being the one released, but right now my money is on Forbes getting the boot.