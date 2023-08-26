9 Browns Who Will Be Cut by Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Cutting from 90 to 53 means making some very hard personnel decisions in Cleveland.
4. Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Let's stick with the offensive line, shall we?
Dawand Jones isn't ready yet, but that guy is going to be at the very least a solid depth piece at both tackle spots. And he's already flashes of potential to be able to start at either the left or right tackle spot down the line.
Then we've got James Hudson, who's not shown the same upside Jones has, but who has already been a serviceable backup for two seasons.
And beyond those two, as I mentioned above I think Michael Dunn makes the roster and he can play tackle in a pinch.
So with two starters and three depth options, there's not much room left for Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Wheatley had some great preseason performances, but sometimes that's just not enough when you're fighting an uphill battle at a crowded position as a former undrafted free agent with no NFL appearances in three years.