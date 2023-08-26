9 Browns Who Will Be Cut by Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Cutting from 90 to 53 means making some very hard personnel decisions in Cleveland.
8. A.J. Green
Three years into his NFL career, A.J. Green III has not shown much upside in the Browns' defensive backfield. He seemed to have made a jump as a sophomore in 2021, but last year was his worst as a pro, and it was always going to take a great preseason to earn him a roster spot in 2023.
That has not been the case.
He looked okay in the preseason opener, but when he saw his playing time expand in the following game he struggled. PFF gave him a coverage grade of just 52.8 against Washington, then he didn't suit up against the Eagles.
Any necessary final game notes
Green doesn't have the versatility to bump into the slot, and the Browns have enough depth on the outside to make him dispensable.