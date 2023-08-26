9 Browns Who Will Be Cut by Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Cutting from 90 to 53 means making some very hard personnel decisions in Cleveland.
9. Isaiah Thomas
There's something to be said for bringing Isaiah Thomas onto the final 53 then putting him on I.R. He'd be eligible to return this season, and we wouldn't risk losing him if another team placed a waiver claim.
But neither of those are good enough reasons to blow a roster spot for Thomas.
The 2022 seventh-round pick really didn't show much as a rookie, playing 162 snaps and earning an overall grade of just 51.0 from PFF. He had 5 tackles and 1 sack and didn't impress in either run defense or pass rushing. He's got potential and was showing some improvement in training camp, sure, but he still graded out poorly in the preseason snaps he did manage to play this year too.
The Browns are deeper than ever on the edge, and the ability to activate Thomas from I.R. is really not an important consideration, so that simply leaves the risk of another team making a waiver claim.
That also isn't especially likely, and if they do then it's not like we'd be suffering a huge loss either.
It would be nice to stash Thomas on I.R., but even losing him is worth it to free up an extra roster spot.
