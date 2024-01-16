Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: Quarterback a Position of Need?
How will the Cleveland Browns attack the 2024 NFL Draft after their playoff loss?
How do the Cleveland Browns press forward after an embarrassing loss in the playoffs against the Houston Texans? Despite being limited in their NFL Draft capital, the Browns have built one of the better rosters in the entire NFL, one that was able to withstand a number of critical injuries throughout the 2023 season.
It will be fascinating to see how general manager Andrew Berry attacks the remaining weaknesses on this team, and how he builds some contingencies at the quarterback position with Deshaun Watson's lack of availability in his first two seasons in Cleveland
This Browns team has a whopping 24 pending free agents in 2024, although a lot of the names on the list were always going to be short-term additions.
How do the Browns go about navigating the 2024 NFL Draft without a first-round pick yet again this year?
Second round: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
At this point, it looks like Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins could end up being a very popular mock draft selection for the Cleveland Browns in 2024. Many draft pundits are saying that Jenkins looks like a solid early Day 2 pick, and he would present great value for the Browns at this juncture.
Jenkins is an NFL legacy and his dad was once one of the more dominant defensive linemen in the game (for the Carolina Panthers, for those who remember).
Although not every mock draft scenario needs to be a list of needs being addressed one after the other, I think it makes a lot of sense for the Browns to go with a defensive lineman early again this year after taking Siaki Ika in the third round last year.
Shelby Harris, Jordan Elliott, and Maurice Hurst are all free agents for the Browns this offseason. This is probably the one area of the roster that could get hurt the most by NFL free agency, and it's an area the Browns really need to find some gems in Day 2. I think Kris Jenkins, a lighter player than his dad at 275 pounds, could end up being a great pickup.