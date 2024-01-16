Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: Quarterback a Position of Need?
How will the Cleveland Browns attack the 2024 NFL Draft after their playoff loss?
Third round: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
It's honestly a little shocking that the Cleveland Browns were able to survive offensively after losing Nick Chubb so early in the season to a major injury.
And unfortunately, you can't help but wonder whether or not there will be major questions over Chubb's availability at the start of the 2024 season as well.
The Browns were able to endure thanks to the production from veteran Kareem Hunt as well as the contributions of Jerome Ford. Although Cleveland sustained statistically and for a season, the depth they have at running back behind Nick Chubb is probably not adequate going forward.
I love the idea of the Browns finding a big-time value in the second or third round, and one player that could end up being a nice fit is former Florida State star Trey Benson. Benson had 15 all-purpose touchdowns for the Seminoles this past season, racking up over 1,100 yards for the second consecutive season.
He's 6-foot-1, 211 pounds, and I think has the possibility of holding up as a "featured" back in the event that the Browns would end up needing that. One way or the other, running back is going to need to be a focus for Cleveland early in the 2024 NFL Draft and perhaps even NFL free agency.