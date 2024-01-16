Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: Quarterback a Position of Need?
How will the Cleveland Browns attack the 2024 NFL Draft after their playoff loss?
Fifth round (second pick): Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State
Yes, we got a running back earlier in this mock draft scenario. And you can only feed so many mouths if you're the Cleveland Browns, but running the ball is this team's identity, and they need players at the position who can differentiate themselves.
Well, Isaiah Davis is a back who has helped South Dakota State win back-to-back FCS titles, and he could help differentiate himself from the rest of the backs on the Cleveland roster with his quickness and explosiveness, even if he lacks elite long speed.
"Davis’ lack of long speed may hurt him on some teams’ boards, and there’s also some uncertainty with his passing-down projection. He’s quietly a good route runner who’s improved his hands, but Davis has never had high-level volume as a receiver. He’s also not a proven pass blocker, either.- Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Nevertheless, as a quality early-down back with visible receiving upside, Davis carries clear mid-round appeal. He’ll be an exceptional rotational back early on in his NFL career, and in time, he could emerge as a true early-down engine, with the capacity for heavy volume, particularly in positive game scripts."
Although the Browns have a number of big bodies at the running back position, they have a "type" and an identity they look for. Based on what we saw in the FCS National Championship, NFL teams might value Davis a little higher than the fifth round of the NFL Draft, but the simulator had him available in this pick slot and I wasn't going to let it go to waste.