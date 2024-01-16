Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: Quarterback a Position of Need?
How will the Cleveland Browns attack the 2024 NFL Draft after their playoff loss?
Sixth round (first pick): Tory Taylor, P, Iowa
One of the most notable free agents for the Browns this year is punter Corey Bojorquez, and I think Cleveland is in a position to move on.
Especially if they get the chance to draft a player like Iowa's Tory Taylor, one of the best special teams weapons in the entire 2024 NFL Draft class.
Based on what Taylor did as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes, I wouldn't be shocked if some team goes after him late in the third round, but it's always hard to project the range of a punter. Taylor is a serious weapon in the field position/hidden yardage game.
Sixth round (second pick): Moose Muhammad III, WR, Texas A&M
We started this mock draft scenario with a legacy pick, and we go back to that well here in the sixth round.
Many NFL fans who grew up in the 90s will remember Mushin Muhammad, a receiver who played for the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Well, if you want to feel old, his son is now about to head to the NFL.
And I wonder if teams will be able to "buy low" on Muhammad after a down season statistically. This guy has great hands and showed them off in 2022, but didn't get as many opportunities in 2023. I think he's a great option for value here with Cleveland needing additional depth at receiver.