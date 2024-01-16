Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: Quarterback a Position of Need?
How will the Cleveland Browns attack the 2024 NFL Draft after their playoff loss?
Seventh round: Sheridan Jones, CB, Clemson
When you get to the later portion of the NFL Draft, you want to find guys who can add cheap depth, give you special teams upgrades, and develop in your system as potential gems. You might also want to grab players in this round who you wouldn't otherwise be able to get on the undrafted free agent heap.
After going for defensive line early, and filling out a couple of other areas of depth throughout this mock draft scenario, the final pick of this draft ends up being at one of the strongest overall areas on this Cleveland Browsn roster.
Sheridan Jones played his college ball at Clemson, and while he hasn't received a ton of fanfare, NFL teams are sniffing around this program all year long and they've got a lot of intel on this guy, a fifth-year senior in 2023.
Jones has talent but has battled injuries, which have limited his production. Although that can be frustrating, you have to trust your scouts with guys' mental makeup, ability to transition to the pros, and the potential that they could thrive in your system.
I think we could see that for someone like Jones in the Jim Schwartz defense.
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: