Browns 7-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft: Loading Up on Offense Early
The Cleveland Browns add to their offensive skill positions early in this post-Combine mock draft
3. (135th overall): Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State
The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in all of football in the 2023 season. One of the biggest reasons for that is because of the presence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at the linebacker position. Owusu-Koramoah has blossomed into one of the best all-around linebackers in the game, but he's going to need some reinforcements at the position very soon.
All of Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr., and Jacob Phillips are unrestricted free agents for the Browns this offseason. Even if they are able to re-sign one of those guys, they are going to need some help and depth at linebacker.
Not that you're going to bank on a fourth-round pick coming in and starting for you, but Penn State's Curtis Jacobs has some intriguing ability and would be a nice value at this juncture of the draft. In his time at Penn State, he racked up 171 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks.
At worst, I think Jacobs is a likely special teams contributor right away in the NFL, and he could potentially develop into a starter or contributor for the defense over time.