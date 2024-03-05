Browns 7-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft: Loading Up on Offense Early
The Cleveland Browns add to their offensive skill positions early in this post-Combine mock draft
4. (155th overall): Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
While the Cleveland Browns have a number of free agents at the linebacker position this offseason, perhaps the more pressing area for this team is on the defensive line.
The defensive line in Jim Schwartz's defense is going to need a lot of bodies to rotate the way that he likes and to be able to send pass rush in waves the way he likes. The Browns' defensive front in 2024 could look vastly different than the one we saw in 2023.
Take a look at the key names for Cleveland's 2023 rotation hitting free agency in 2024:
- EDGE Za'Darius Smith
- DL Maurice Hurst
- DL Jordan Elliott
- DL Shelby Harris
It's obvious that this team is going to have to make some moves to supplement those losses, because you're not just talking about replacing snaps, you're talking about replacing a ton of pressures, QB hits, and sacks as well.
Justin Eboigbe of Alabama was just a rotational contributor until this past season when he exploded with 7.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss for the Crimson Tide defense. He has the type of abilities to move around the defensive front and make an impact as a rotational player.