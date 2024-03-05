Browns 7-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft: Loading Up on Offense Early
The Cleveland Browns add to their offensive skill positions early in this post-Combine mock draft
5. 205th overall): Garret Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State
What are the Cleveland Browns going to do this offseason with former first-round pick Jedrick Wills?
Wills had his fifth-year option picked up, so he's going to be on the Cleveland Browns' roster in 2024 unless there's a trade sending him away to another team. Not only has Wills struggled with some inconsistency as a player, but he's also struggled to stay available for the Browns.
His future is a question mark, as is the future of Geron Christian, the guy who actually played pretty well in Wills's absence this past year.
Needless to say, the Browns may need to take a shot at some offensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft, and a player like Garret Greenfield -- an All-American at the FCS level -- could be an ideal type of dart throw this late in the draft. Greenfield was obviously an exceptional player in his time at South Dakota State, but he just drew a bunch of eyes at the NFL Combine with an NFL-record 38.5-inch vertical jump for a lineman.
Get that kind of athlete at tackle in the building.