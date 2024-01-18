Browns Already Interviewed Perfect Candidate for New Job Opening
After shockingly letting go Stump Mitchell, could the Browns hire Duce Staley as their next RBs coach?
By Jovan Alford
After shockingly parting ways with running backs coach Stump Mitchell and other coaches on the offensive side of the ball earlier this week, the Browns are now in the market for a new RB coach.
Fans were surprised to see Mitchell let go as he’s one of the more well-respected coaches in the NFL. Mitchell did a great job with the Browns’ running back room this season after they lost star Nick Chubb. Kareem Hunt had a career-high nine touchdowns, while Jerome Ford showed some promise in his second year in the league (1,132 scrimmage yards and nine total TDs).
Whoever the Browns hire next as the running backs coach will have huge shoes to fill. The good news for Cleveland is that they might have found the perfect candidate to help their RB room next season.
Browns News: Former NFL RB Duce Staley Interviews for RB Coach Job
Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Wednesday that former Carolina Panthers assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley was visiting with the Browns.
Staley started the 2023 season with the Panthers but was relieved of his duties, along with Frank Reich, after Carolina started 1-10 through the first 11 games. Before he arrived in Carolina, the former NFL running back was the running backs coach/assistant head coach for two seasons (2021, ‘22) in Detroit.
Staley worked with Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift in the Motor. Williams had the best year of his career in 2022, recording 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. Detroit’s ground attack posted 4.42 yards in 2021 and 4.5 yards per carry in 2022.
The 48-year-old Staley was also a mainstay with the Philadelphia Eagles as he played and coached there.
We shouldn’t expect the Browns to hire a position coach before finding an offensive coordinator, which is the more pressing need. However, for a team that had success on the ground this season, it would be in their best interest to bring in Staley, who has had success in previous places.
