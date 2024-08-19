Browns Already Re-Sign Recently Cut Offensive Lineman
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns were hit with multiple unfortunate injuries in their preseason loss to the Vikings on Saturday. Offensive linemen James Hudson III, Hakeem Adeniji, and Germain Ifedi all suffered injuries, leaving Cleveland extremely short-handed at the position.
Considering the long-term absences of Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, the Browns desperately need to add more bodies to their offensive line rotation.
With that goal in mind, the Browns brought two familiar faces. Offensive tackle Chim Okorafor, who was with the Browns earlier at camp, was re-signed. Linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle was also re-signed less than a week after getting released.
Browns News: Cleveland Makes Multiple Roster Moves to Address Recent Injuries
To make room for these additions, the Browns waived wide receiver Matt Landers and placed Adeniji on the injured reserve list.
Adeniji hurt his right knee on Saturday, on a play that resulted in a Tyler Huntley interception and had to exit the stadium on crutches. The 26-year-old offensive tackle was fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster and this injury will surely put his chances in jeopardy.
After Wills Jr. went down last season, the Browns' offensive line struggled immensely. Hudson didn't step up in his absence, which was made obvious in the postseason matchup against the Houston Texans.
Wills has yet to return to practice after undergoing surgery in December, suggesting that he will likely miss the first couple of weeks of the season.
With less than three weeks until the season opener with Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns must solve their offensive line issues as soon as possible. Whether Chim Okorafor can be a part of that solution remains to be seen.
