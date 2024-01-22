Browns GM Comments on Possible Kevin Stefanski Extension
With one year left on Stefanski's contract, there is no doubt general manager Andrew Berry has an extension for him on his mind.
By Thomas Erbe
Kevin Stefanski led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs on the shoulders of his dominant defense and the quarterback off the couch, Joe Flacco. In four years as head coach of the Browns, he has a 37-30 record, leading them to 11 wins twice.
This is as close to consistent contending as we've ever seen in Cleveland. Even in the face of adversity (losing running back Nick Chubb in game 2 of the season and whatever is happening with Deshaun Watson), Stefanski has his offense believing in his vision and the right people to make the defense scary good.
Browns Rumors: Cleveland Hints Towards Potential Extension For Kevin Stefanski
Zac Jackson of The Athletic tweeted out part of Berry's post-season press conference where Berry says he and the organization are "pleased" with Stefanski. Later, Berry said Stefanski is "not even close to his ceiling" and should win this year's Coach of the Year award.
Again, the recent success Stefanski has brought the Browns is not something that has come often in Cleveland. Before Stefanski arrived in Cleveland, the last time the Browns made the playoffs was in 2002 with Butch Davis as head coach.
Even while playing in arguably the hardest division in the NFL, the AFC North, the Browns are always right in the mix.
Lots of questions remain about what next year will hold for the Browns. Will Chubb be back in the backfield? Will Flacco be the quarterback again? What is going to happen to Watson and his contract?
Those questions will remain, but a lot can be said about the Browns moving forward if they can lock Stefanski up long-term.
