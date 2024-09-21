Browns Announce Anthem Singer for Week 3 vs. Giants
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns take on the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday at noon CST. In the second home game of the season, the Browns will look to build momentum against the winless Giants and go up 2-1 on the year.
As part of the Week 3 matchup, the Browns will be celebrating multiple occasions. As part of the Alumni Weekend, the Browns will be honoring two legends, former kicker Phil Dawson, and the "voice of the Cleveland Browns", Jim Donovan. The pair will be inducted into the class of Cleveland Browns legends. There will also be an alumni flag football game at halftime.
Who Will Sing the National Anthem?
The Browns are also celebrating Latino Heritage Month on Sunday. As part of the NFL's Por La Cultura initiative, there will be various in-game highlights.
One of those will be featuring Andi Jo Taylor, who will sing the National Anthem before kickoff. A local country singer of Mexican heritage, Taylor will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" for 50,000+ Browns fans. On her Instagram page, she describes herself as "Ohio's princess of country".
The Browns are 6.5-point favorites and -320 to win against the Giants on Sunday according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
