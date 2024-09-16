Browns Begin Week 3 With Devastating WR Injury News
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns were hammered by the injury bug after their Week 1 loss and that trend continued following their Week 2 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that wide receiver David Bell sustained a season-ending hip injury, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. Stefanski adds that Bell’s hip injury will require surgery, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
The 23-year-old wide receiver had to be carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jags. Bell finished the Week 2 contest with three receptions (three targets) for 27 yards.
Last season, the former Purdue standout posted 14 receptions (23 targets) for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Bell was viewed as the Browns' WR3/WR4 behind Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore in 2023.
After the win on Sunday, Stefanski told reporters that he suffered a dislocated hip, but would be flying home with the team.
Nonetheless, with Cleveland losing the former third-round pick to a season-ending injury, it could open the door for rookie Jamari Thrash and second-year wideout Cedric Tillman to receive more snaps going forward.
In Sunday’s win over Jacksonville, Tillman had one reception (two targets) for two yards. Tillman also played 26 offensive snaps in Week 2.
Meanwhile, Thrash has yet to play in the Browns’ first two games, but that could change if the team faces another injury at the wide receiver spot. The Browns will return home for Week 3 to play the New York Giants, where they are seven-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.
More Browns news and analysis:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change