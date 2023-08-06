3 Burning Questions After the Browns' First Preseason Game
2. Is it too early to call Dawand Jones a steal?
DTR wasn't the only impressing on Thursday, however. Offensive tackle Dawand Jones turned serious heads against New York with his stellar play on the O-line.
Jones was trusted to anchor the line in Cleveland's first exhibition with the starters out, and he rose to the occasion in a huge way. The Ohio State product ended up playing the entire game, logging 74 snaps for his short-handed team.
That kind of extended run would put a spotlight on the growing pains of being a first-year NFL pro. Yet, Jones looked like veteran with how straight-up dominated the competition.
The mammoth offensive lineman used his frame (6-foot-8, 350 pounds) to keep defenders away from his QBs all night long. In fact, Jones didn't allow a single pressure across 35 pass-blocking snaps on Thursday, according to ProFootballFocus.
It's no wonder the word "steal" is already being tossed around, and franchises around the league have to be kicking themselves after seeing how Jones played. Though the O-lineman had some pre-draft concerns that tanked his stock, he was a top-10 prospect at one point based on his talent.
Cleveland was smart to take a chance on the former Buckeye, considering their penchant for producing greats on the offensive line. The ability to learn from the likes of Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller already appears to be paying dividends for the OT. With the perfect teammates, a great environment and unheralded size, he's set up to immediately make a difference in his very first season.