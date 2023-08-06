3 Burning Questions After the Browns' First Preseason Game
3. How can the Browns solve their kicker problem?
For all of the good we saw from the Browns, there were some lowlights as well. One concern that doesn't seem to be going away is Cade York's viability as a starting kicker.
Despite a great start to his rookie year, York got progressively worse throughout the 2022 season. He ended his first campaign as a pro with a mediocre 75% on field goals, struggling from the 30-39-yard range (9-of-12). And despite showing off his big leg at times, he failed to do it consistently, going just 4-of-7 from 50-plus yards.
Fans hoped a full offseason would help York have a much better sophomore performance. However, he's already started the 2023 season off on the wrong foot, missing a 49-yard field goal attempt on Cleveland's very first drive of the preseason.
The Dawg Pound is hoping York's miss isn't a sign of things to come. While Cleveland seems confident in its second-year kicker, it'd be malpractice if they weren't at least keeping an eye on other options.
Thankfully, there are some veterans available on the open market who could provide some healthy competition. Mason Crosby is a former Super Bowl winner who's no stranger to kicking in cold weather, making him an ideal player for the AFC North. Ryan Succop, another ex-champion, is also a free agent and had some nice years for the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers. Robbie Gould, who enjoyed several deep postseason runs with the 49ers, remains unsigned as well.
It's unclear how the Browns' kicking situation will ultimately shake out, but York's job is by no means safe. Perhaps he turns it around, or perhaps he doesn't. At the very least, there's players out there who could be potential backup plans if York's struggles continue.
