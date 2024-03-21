Browns Competing With Steelers, Ravens Over Top WR Prospect
The Cleveland Browns have to compete with some decision rivals for this WR prospect.
The Cleveland Browns have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and there aren't many holes to fill. There are still quality players on the free agent market but a lot of teams are also turning their attention to the NFL Draft and the Browns are one of them.
The Browns don't have a first-round selection but own picks in both the second and third rounds. That puts them in a sweet spot for deep WR class and they've begun to dive in. WR Malachi Corley is slated to have a visit with the Browns but he's also going to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.
Cleveland News: Malachi Corley Will Meet With the Browns, Steelers, and Ravens
The Browns did make a splashy addition, trading for WR Jerry Jeudy and giving him a three-year, $58 million extension.
Amari Cooper and Jeudy are now the 1-2 punch for the Browns but Cleveland is still looking at upgrading that position.
Corley is a superb prospect. He has great hands and tremendous speed to quickly turn upfield. He can thrive in the slot while using his long speed to break away from defenders.
In his college career at Western Kentucky, Corley totaled 259 receptions for 3,033 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns.
The Browns will have some competition within the division to snag Corley in the draft but he would be a great addition to the offense.
