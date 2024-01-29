Browns Completely Disrespected by 2025 Super Bowl Odds
Early 2025 Super Bowl odds are incredibly disrespectful to the Cleveland Browns.
While the 2024 Super Bowl is still yet to be played, fans of 30 NFL teams are already turning one eye ahead to February 2025 and SB59 in New Orleans.
Sportsbooks have also started an early look ahead, and FanDuel has released a full market, with odds for every single team to hoist the Lombardi trophy next season.
Cleveland Browns fans can't help but feeling like these odds are a slap in the face.
Cleveland Browns 2025 Super Bowl Odds
FanDuel's opening 2025 Super Bowl odds have the Browns ranked a shocking 18th in the NFL, at +5000.
It's really hard to even start wrapping your head around why the Browns could possibly rank so low. No. 18 in the NFL despite having finished tied for the second-best record in the AFC this season? A season that saw us forced to start five different quarterbacks?
Are we pretending that a healthy Deshaun Watson is a definite downgrade from Joe Flacco? That Nick Chubb returning is going to make this offense worse? That our elite defense suddenly crumbles if we lose Za'Darius Smith to free agency?
I get not having the Browns as a favorite — I'm not going to sit here and say they should rank top-five, and even top-10 might be a stretch.
But 18th? Tied with the freakin' Atlanta Falcons? That's a total joke.
Oh well, Browns fans are used to being overlooked. This disrespect will make it that much sweeter when we prove that our success this season was no fluke.
